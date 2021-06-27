Report

Jordanian Minister of foreign affairs demands distancing Iraq from regional tensions

Date: 2021-06-27T14:18:43+0000
Jordanian Minister of foreign affairs demands distancing Iraq from regional tensions

Shafaq News/ Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi called to distance Iraq from any regional differences and repercussions.

Safadi said in a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterparts Fouad Hussein and Egyptian Sameh Shoukry, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, that the Baghdad summit discussed various files and reflected the leaders' will to enhance cooperation, adding, "We stand together to face common challenges. We stand for Iraq's side to face challenges."

"We support Iraq, and our relationship proceeds according to common interests," he said.

For his part, Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein said that holding the trilateral summit in Baghdad reflects the continuous cooperation between the three countries, noting, "Everyone is looking for cooperation and investment opportunities."

According to Hussein, the parties discussed during their meeting establishing industrial cities, as well as joint work in the field of the pharmaceutical industry.

