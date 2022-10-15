Jordanian King congratulates Iraq's President-elect in a phone call

Shafaq News/ Jordanian King Abdullah II called Abdullatif Rashid to congratulate him on his election as the new president of Iraq, an official press release said on Saturday.

The press release issued by the Iraqi presidency said that the Jordanian King wished Iraq's President-elect success in his mission, highlighting the deep fraternity ties between their respective countries.

Rashid, according to the press release, "thanked the Jordanian king for his heartfelt feelings" and laid emphasis on "bolstering the ties between Iraq and Jordan and joint action to serve the interest of both countries", wishing the Jordanian kingdom success and prosperity.