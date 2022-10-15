سیاسة

rss

كوردســتانيات

أمـن

مجتـمع

أخرى

اقتصـاد

عربي ودولي

القسم الفيلي

ريـاضة

منوعـات

فيديو

تقارير وتحليلات

مقـالات

كل الاخبار

Jordanian King congratulates Iraq's President-elect in a phone call

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-15T08:43:18+0000
Jordanian King congratulates Iraq's President-elect in a phone call

Shafaq News/ Jordanian King Abdullah II called Abdullatif Rashid to congratulate him on his election as the new president of Iraq, an official press release said on Saturday.

The press release issued by the Iraqi presidency said that the Jordanian King wished Iraq's President-elect success in his mission, highlighting the deep fraternity ties between their respective countries.

Rashid, according to the press release, "thanked the Jordanian king for his heartfelt feelings" and laid emphasis on "bolstering the ties between Iraq and Jordan and joint action to serve the interest of both countries", wishing the Jordanian kingdom success and prosperity.

related

Rashid gives the go-ahead for forming a new government

Date: 2022-10-13 16:21:50
Rashid gives the go-ahead for forming a new government

PUK congratulates Rashid on his election as new President

Date: 2022-10-13 18:18:33
PUK congratulates Rashid on his election as new President

U.S. welcomes election of new Iraqi President and PM

Date: 2022-10-14 05:42:15
U.S. welcomes election of new Iraqi President and PM

Iraq's PM wishes the Jordanian Monarch a full and speedy recovery

Date: 2022-04-13 15:52:42
Iraq's PM wishes the Jordanian Monarch a full and speedy recovery

Book: Trump offered West Bank to Jordan; king: ‘I thought I was having heart attack

Date: 2022-09-15 19:02:36
Book: Trump offered West Bank to Jordan; king: ‘I thought I was having heart attack

Abdullatif Rashid elected as President of Iraq

Date: 2022-10-13 15:20:57
Abdullatif Rashid elected as President of Iraq