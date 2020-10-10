Jordan welcomes Sinjar agreement

Shafaq News / several parties welcomed the Sinjar agreement between the federal government and the Regional Government.

"We are pleased with the agreement and coordination between the two governments, as the agreement will allow the return of the displaced and the expulsion of the illegal forces from Sinjar," The commander of the Peshmerga forces in Sinjar Kasim Shesho told Shafaq News agency.

Earlier Friday, Baghdad and Erbil reached an agreement to normalize the situation in Sinjar, providing for the administration of the judiciary in terms of administrative, security and service jointly.

For its part, The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs welcomed the agreement

“Jordan stands beside Iraq, and supports the Iraqi government in its efforts to overcome all challenges, protect Iraq's security, stability and sovereignty.” the ministry’s spokesman, Ambassador Daifallah al-Fayez said in a press statement.

The Iraqi government Friday announced that Baghdad had reached a “historic deal” with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over the governance and security of Sinjar, according to Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s spokesperson.

Ahmed Mulla Talal tweeted that al-Kadhimi had “sponsored a historic agreement which will bolster the federal authority in Sinjar as per the constitution in terms of governance and security.”

The deal “ends the authority of intruding groups and paves the way for the reconstruction of the city and the full return of its people in coordination with the Kurdistan Regional Government,” he added.

Sinjar falls within an area disputed between the central government in Baghdad and the KRG, based in Erbil, according to Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution.

The announcement came following a meeting between representatives from both parties.

"It's a good agreement, and we had a good meeting with the Iraqi prime minister in the presence of parties from the U.N. and Iraq," KRG Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed said, adding that the agreement would help displaced families return to their homes.

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) welcomed the deal later Friday, saying it marked a first step in the right direction and expressed hope that it would pave the way for a better future.

The Special Representative of the U.N. Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said the agreement would bring about “a new chapter for Sinjar, one in which the interests of the people of Sinjar come first.”

She also said that it would “help displaced people to return to their homes, accelerate reconstruction and improve public service delivery.

“Against all odds and in their darkest hour, the people of Sinjar remained determined to build a better future. May that future begin today,” Hennis-Plasschaert said.