Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Jordan's King Abdullah II: A strong Iraq represents a pillar for regional economic integration

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-28T12:55:52+0000
Jordan's King Abdullah II: A strong Iraq represents a pillar for regional economic integration

Shafaq News/ Jordan's King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein praised on Saturday Iraq's role in "building bridges of dialogue at the regional and international levels."

The Jordanian King said in a speech during the launch of the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, "Our meeting in this conference is evidence of Iraq's central role in promoting regional and international dialogue by adopting a policy of balance and openness."

King Abdullah indicated that Iraq has been working to consolidate the state of the constitution and the law. Therefore, "there is a priority, which is to support Iraq in these efforts."

He added, "We support the Iraqi government's efforts to combat extremism and terrorism, in addition to its efforts to rebuild and enhance the unity and stability of Iraq...A strong Iraq represents a pillar for regional economic integration and creates an environment for cooperation among the region's countries."

King Abdullah continued, "This conference is being held in critical developments, including food security and the Coronavirus pandemic," stressing the necessity to find a platform of cooperation and partnership to overcome them.

and "the door must be opened to achieving economic, political and social integration."

related

Jordan: A joint statement of the tripartite summit

Date: 2020-08-25 16:33:55
Jordan: A joint statement of the tripartite summit

Jordanian Minister of foreign affairs demands distancing Iraq from regional tensions

Date: 2021-06-27 14:18:43
Jordanian Minister of foreign affairs demands distancing Iraq from regional tensions

Iraqi ministers to meet their Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts

Date: 2020-08-26 11:51:34
Iraqi ministers to meet their Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts

Al-Kadhimi: We agreed to activate development projects between Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan

Date: 2021-06-27 17:21:31
Al-Kadhimi: We agreed to activate development projects between Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan

Jordan welcomes Sinjar agreement

Date: 2020-10-10 11:57:35
Jordan welcomes Sinjar agreement

Jordan expresses readiness to treat Al-Hussein Hospital fire wounded

Date: 2021-07-14 12:58:15
Jordan expresses readiness to treat Al-Hussein Hospital fire wounded

Iraq, Egypt and Jordan ministers of foreign affairs meet in Cairo

Date: 2020-10-13 10:18:02
Iraq, Egypt and Jordan ministers of foreign affairs meet in Cairo

Iran welcomes the New Levant initiative, and Salih to attend Raisi's inauguration

Date: 2021-08-01 10:05:10
Iran welcomes the New Levant initiative, and Salih to attend Raisi's inauguration