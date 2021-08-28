Jordan's King Abdullah II: A strong Iraq represents a pillar for regional economic integration

Shafaq News/ Jordan's King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein praised on Saturday Iraq's role in "building bridges of dialogue at the regional and international levels."

The Jordanian King said in a speech during the launch of the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, "Our meeting in this conference is evidence of Iraq's central role in promoting regional and international dialogue by adopting a policy of balance and openness."

King Abdullah indicated that Iraq has been working to consolidate the state of the constitution and the law. Therefore, "there is a priority, which is to support Iraq in these efforts."

He added, "We support the Iraqi government's efforts to combat extremism and terrorism, in addition to its efforts to rebuild and enhance the unity and stability of Iraq...A strong Iraq represents a pillar for regional economic integration and creates an environment for cooperation among the region's countries."

King Abdullah continued, "This conference is being held in critical developments, including food security and the Coronavirus pandemic," stressing the necessity to find a platform of cooperation and partnership to overcome them.

and "the door must be opened to achieving economic, political and social integration."