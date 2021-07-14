Report

Jordan expresses readiness to treat Al-Hussein Hospital fire wounded

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-14T12:58:15+0000
Jordan expresses readiness to treat Al-Hussein Hospital fire wounded

Shafaq News/ Jordan expressed, on Wednesday, readiness to receive and treat the injured in the Imam Al-Hussein Hospital fire in Dhi Qar Governorate.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement the Minister Fouad Hussein received a phone call from his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi, expressing condolences “for the horrific fire incident that occurred on Monday evening at Imam Al-Hussein Hospital in Dhi Qar Governorate, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens.”

The statement indicated that Safadi "sent with sadness and sympathy the condolences of King Abdullah II to the government and people of Iraq," noting that "he offered his sincere condolences to the families of the innocent martyrs."

Safadi affirmed, according to the statement, "the solidarity of the government and people of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan with the government and people of Iraq in facing this painful incident," expressing "readiness of the hospitals of Jordan to receive the wounded, and provide any needed assistance."

