Joints activities in the areas of contact lines with Kurdistan 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-17T17:45:08+0000
Joints activities in the areas of contact lines with Kurdistan 

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Joint Corporation Command announced Joint operations in the areas of contact lines with the Kurdistan Region.

"The Joint Coordination Centers have started implementing joint activities in the areas devoid of the presence of the federal security units, which are located between the federal forces and the Peshmerga to prevent the movement of terrorists and their exploitation of the spaces in these areas," the leadership said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency.

The statement added, "these activities fall within the framework of coordination and joint action in combating ISIS.”

 It is worth noting that these areas are controlled by joint units affiliated with the federal government.

