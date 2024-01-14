Joint task force by Baghdad, Erbil to combat drug trafficking in Iraq

Shafaq News / General Ahmed Al-Zarkani, the Director-General of Drug Affairs at the Federal Ministry of Interior, announced that the governments of Baghdad and Erbil have formed a unified task force to combat drug trafficking.

This marks the first time in Iraq's history for such collaborative efforts in the fight against drugs.

Al-Zarkani emphasized in statements released by the directorate, "the Prime Minister, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, is highly concerned about the drug file", highlighting that the successful seizure of 500 kilograms of narcotics in 2021, and an increased amount of 4 tons confiscated in the past year, 2023.