Joint security forces launch an Operation against ISIS between Erbil and Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-27T11:25:13+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Security Media Cell reported, on Tuesday, that joint forces carried out security operations to pursue ISIS elements in disputed areas between Erbil and Baghdad.

The Cell said in a statement, today, the security forces of the Joint Operations Command in Kirkuk and Tuz Khurmatu, supported by the Iraqi Army Aviation and the Global Coalition, launched a security operation in the south of Kirkuk Governorate (the Al-Zarqa Triangle) and the areas on the borders between Saladin and Kirkuk.

The Popular Mobilization Forces in Saladin and Kirkuk participated in the operation.

According to the statement, this operation, which includes inspection and combing, aims to pursue ISIS remnants in the areas of Wadi Zghitoun, the southern of Al-Ramel village, and Wadi Al-Shay. 

