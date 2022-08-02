Joint forces of PMF and the Iraqi Army  “cleanse” the borders between Nineveh and Saladin

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Popular Mobilization Committee announced a security operation to secure the borders between Nineveh and Saladin governorates.

In a statement, the Committee said that a joint force from the PMF’s Saladin Operations Command (brigade 51) and the Counter-Terrorism Service of the Iraqi Army operated on the borders.

The joint force “cleanse the area including all tunnels and valleys” from ISIS remnants.

It is worth noting that the operation is a part of a series of PMF operations against ISIS in the governorates.