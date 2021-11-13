Report

Joint forces destroy ISIS hideouts, seize military devices in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-13T21:16:29+0000
Shafaq News/Iraq's Security Media Cell announced the results of the security operation in the Hemrin mountain range in Diyala.

The Cell said in a statement, "joint units of the army, police and the Popular Mobilization Forces with air support from Army, and Global Coalition aviation launched an operation in the Hemrin mountain range, Al-Abara areas, and neighboring villages."

The statement added, "the operation resulted in terrorist hideouts' destruction and the seizure of military equipment and explosive devices.

"The security forces will carry out new operations in various sectors to dry up the sources of terrorism and pursue ISIS elements."

On Saturday, the PMF media announced that the command of the Diyala Operations Division with the Iraqi army had carried out an eight-axes security operation in the area between the Baghdad-Kirkuk road and the Qara Tabbah road in the Hemrin mountain range in Diyala to pursue ISIS elements.

