Joint force seizes explosives hidden underground in Diyala

Shafaq News / Explosive devices and ammunition belonging to a sleeper cell were seized in Diyala today, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that a joint security force launched an unannounced combing operation in al-Hadid bassin (10 Km northeast of Baquba), which was one of the most prominent headquarters of al-Qaeda following 2006.

The force found explosive devices and ammunition hidden underground, according to the source, who noted that they belong to a sleeper cell trying to destabilize the situation in the governorate.

Since last year, Diyala is going through a hard situation amid continuous ISIS attacks that resulted in dozens of casualties.