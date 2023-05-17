Joint Security Operation Seizes Senior ISIS Commander in Erbil

Shafaq News/ A senior commander of the Islamic State (ISIS) extremist group has been captured in a joint security operation in the capital city of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, a press release by Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Service revealed on Wednesday.

The press release said the operation was carried out in collaboration with the security authorities in Erbil.

The arrestee, according to the press release, formerly held a senior position in an air defense battalion in the Tigris province under ISIS rule.