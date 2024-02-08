Joint Operations: Relations with the Peshmerga are evolving

Shafaq News / On Thursday, the spokesperson for the Joint Operations Command, Maj. Gen. Tahseen Al-Khafaji affirmed that the relations between the federal forces and the Peshmerga are witnessing significant development.

Al-Khafaji told Shafaq News Agency that "there is great cooperation and high coordination between the federal forces and the Peshmerga in chasing down ISIS," confirming that "there are continuous meetings between the two sides, in addition to the presence of main coordination centers in Baghdad and Erbil."

He added that "two joint brigades, the First Special Brigade and the Second Special Brigade, have been established, and their command reports to the Army Chief of Staff at the Federal Ministry of Defense. They will be distributed and deployed in areas of common security interest where ISIS usually attempts to infiltrate."

"The relations between the federal forces and the Peshmerga are evolving. Efforts have been made to close gaps, hold ground, prevent smuggling, prevent terrorist operations."