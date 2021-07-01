Joint Operations Command to grant rewards in exchange of information about power towers attackers

Shafaq News/ The Joint Operations Command in Iraq revealed that it will be granting a financial reward for anyone who provides any information about the perpetrators of the power transmission towers attacks.

In a statement today, the command called on "citizens to inform the units deployed in the operations sectors of the Iraqi army, the Federal Police, al-Hashd al-Shaabi, the local police and the Energy Police about any case of targeting electric towers."

The command demanded from the citizens "not to approach electrical installations and towers to help implement the necessary protection plans and in order to ensure the safety of citizens."

Recently, power transmission towers have been remarkably subjected to sabotage acts in a several governorates, causing a power outage in light of a sharp rise in temperature in Iraq.

Last June, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, directed commands and intelligence services to protect energy towers, and pursue criminal groups.