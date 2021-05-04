Joint Operations Command specifies the exempted persons during the lockdown

Shafaq News/ The Joint Operations Command specified the persons exempted from the transportation ban imposed during the 10-day lockdown decreed by the Iraqi cabinet earlier today, Tuesday.

The spokesperson of the Command, Major-General Tahsin Al-Khafaji, told the Iraqi Official News Agency, "the exemption decision is applicable only during the lockdown period between 12 to 22 of the same month."

"The exemption order covers those who carry the card issued exclusively by the command," he added.

The Iraqi cabinet decided to impose a comprehensive curfew for ten days, starting from May 12.