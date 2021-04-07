Joint Operations Command: security forces shot live bullets at protesters in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News / The Joint Operations Command announced, on Wednesday, that a security commander, officers and security officials of the Ministry of Interior are accused of shooting live ammunition against demonstrators in Dhi Qar Governorate.

In February, the Joint Operations Command formed a higher committee to investigate the recent demonstrations in Dhi Qar governorate that resulted in deaths and injuries among the demonstrators and the security forces.

The Command said in a statement, the higher committee concluded that the security forces violated the orders by firing live bullets; therefore eight police officials were detained.

The leadership added that the committee's report included several recommendations approved by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces including directing all leaders and security agencies to hold accountable those who shoot fire during the demonstrations.