Japan offers low-interest Yen loans to Iraq

Shafaq News/ Japan will extend up to 32.7 billion yen ($300 million) in low-interest loans to Iraq to assist the country's plan to upgrade one of its oil refineries, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, on Saturday.

Motegi made the pledge during an unannounced trip to Baghdad, the first visit to Iraq by a Japanese foreign minister after Taro Aso in August 2006.

At the meeting, Motegi and Hussein exchanged views on regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, now under the control of the Taliban.

Minister Hussein highlighted the firm foundations of the ties between Iraq and Japan, praising the latter's support to Baghdad, "particularly the aids it provided to boost Iraq's efforts in curbing the Coronavirus pandemic."

Iraq's top diplomat also shed light on Japan's contribution to rehabilitating the infrastructure of Iraq and developing the oil sector in the south of the country.

Hussein called for "increasing the size of commercial exchange between both countries," indicating that "the Iraqi citizen values the Japanese products."

"Our aim to expand and develop the ties [with Japan] for its mutual benefit to both sides," Hussein said, as he proposed facilitating visa procedures for travelers between Tokyo and Baghdad.

Hussein explained Iraq's view for "a stable region", "the orientation of Iraqi foreign policy is based on initiative, interaction, and cooperation as a way to achieve common interests and promote dialogue with geographical neighbors."

Motegi said he is convinced that Japan's initiative of a free and open Indo-Pacific will contribute to the development of the Middle East.

Hussein said he believes in the importance of the rule of law as spelled out under the initiative.

Japan's Foreign Minister thanked Iraq's efforts to eradicate terrorism, expressing concerns about the activity of terrorist groups in the region.

Separately, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said that a meeting has been set for Sunday between Motegi and new Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, an anti-U.S. conservative hard-liner who took office this month, in Tehran.

Besides Hussein, Motegi held separate talks in Baghdad with Iraqi President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, and the two sides agreed to step up cooperation in ensuring peace and stability in the Middle East country.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry did not announce Motegi's visit to Iraq -- which came between his trip to Turkey and planned travel to Iran as part of his Middle East tour -- due to safety reasons.