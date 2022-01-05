Report

Japan inaugurates a vaccination center in Mosul

Date: 2022-01-05T12:19:33+0000
Shafaq News / The Japanese ambassador to Iraq inaugurated w vaccination center in Mosul today.

Nineveh Governor, Najm al-Jubouri, said in a press conference that Japan provided huge support for Mosul through international organizations and financial grants.

For his part, the ambassador expressed contentment for being the first Japanese ambassador to visit Mosul.

He added that ISIS damaged the city a lot, stressing his government's full support for it. The Japanese ambassador also said that the governorate submitted many proposals for projects that will help enhance the situation on different levels.

"Japan will always support the governorate and its residents", he stressed, pointing that the visit's main goal was opening a vaccination center that Japan has built in Mosul.

