Jalawla unites in provincial elections voting

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, thousands of residents of the northern Jalawla district in Diyala Governorate gathered to express unity regarding the upcoming elections.

Iraq is gearing up for the provincial council elections on Monday, December 18.

Riyad Hadi Al-Hajaimi, director of Jalawla district, told Shafaq News Agency, “Twelve thousand voters, most of young people, representing seven villages, agreed to elect a person who would return services to the basin regions after years of displacement and terrorist persecution.”

Notably, between 2018-2021, the areas north of Jalawla were an incubator of ISIS members who used the orchards as hideouts and to launch attacks against civilians and security forces.