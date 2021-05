Shafaq News / A security source revealed on Sunday the escape plan implemented by convicts detained in al-Hilal District Police Station in the al-Muthanna Governorate.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that after one of the detainees requested food from a detention center guard, all the prisoners by common accord proceeded to attack the guard and run free, with the latter sustaining minor injuries.

Searches are ongoing while 11 escapees have been arrested so far.