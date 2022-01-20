Report

Jableh massacre perpetrators to be referred to the Babel Criminal Court

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-20T11:26:57+0000
Jableh massacre perpetrators to be referred to the Babel Criminal Court

Shafaq News / Al-Hilla Court in Babel governorate decided to refer the perpetrators of the Jableh massacre to the Babel Criminal Court.

The media department of the Supreme Judicial Council reported that the investigation magistrate ordered to refer the criminals to the Babel Criminal Court to be prosecuted following Article 406 of the Iraqi Penal Code.

According to Article 406 of the Iraqi Penal Code, anyone who intentionally kills a person by using a poisonous or an explosive substance, for a vile motive or a fee, must be sentenced to death or life imprisonment.

