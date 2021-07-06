Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Jaafar al-Sadr would refuse nomination for Premiership, Sadrist leader says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-06T10:24:19+0000
Jaafar al-Sadr would refuse nomination for Premiership, Sadrist leader says

Shafaq News/ The Sadrist movement revealed today that meetings and discussions are ongoing to choose the candidates for the Prime Minister position.

Leader of the movement, Muhammad Rashak, told Shafaq News Agency, "It is still early to talk and research in this regard, but the Sadrist movement intends to take over the Premiership in the next stage."

"The movement has not chosen any candidate for this position yet, nor searched for the candidate's specifications. It is up when the parliamentary elections will be held."

Regarding the nomination of Jaafar al-Sadr as prime minister, Rashak said, "to my knowledge and according to my acquaintance with Jaafar al-Sadr, he suffered a lot from the regime of Saddam Hussein, and from the current regime as well, so he will refuse to be nominated."

The deputy, Faiq Sheikh Ali, wrote on his blog that the Sadrist movement's list would win the upcoming elections and would form a government headed by Jaafar al-Sadr.

Jaafar al-Sadr, son of the prominent Shiite religious leader, Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr, founder of the Dawa Party, and Iraq's ambassador in London, was nominated to form the government during past sessions.

related

Al-Sadr to reunite the Shiite parties

Date: 2020-12-02 17:15:45
Al-Sadr to reunite the Shiite parties

Ahead of the elections, Al-Sadr stratifies the levels of conflict in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-15 17:29:43
Ahead of the elections, Al-Sadr stratifies the levels of conflict in Iraq

Sayyed Muqtada al-Sadr will not die, and he will not be martyred, Iraqi deputy says

Date: 2021-07-05 12:20:37
Sayyed Muqtada al-Sadr will not die, and he will not be martyred, Iraqi deputy says

Al-Sadr is responsible for the corruption of his party's officials, MP says

Date: 2020-12-13 09:57:39
Al-Sadr is responsible for the corruption of his party's officials, MP says

Al-Sadr pledges to end the "Baathist voices"

Date: 2021-02-19 15:25:22
Al-Sadr pledges to end the "Baathist voices"

Al-Sadr calls on the US and Iran to "keep Iraq away from their conflicts"

Date: 2020-12-25 19:25:06
Al-Sadr calls on the US and Iran to "keep Iraq away from their conflicts"

Al-Sadr urges the government to act now following the Green Zone rocket attack

Date: 2021-02-22 19:18:34
Al-Sadr urges the government to act now following the Green Zone rocket attack

Saeroun nominates Abdul Hussein Abtaan for Baghdad municipality

Date: 2020-08-05 11:08:02
Saeroun nominates Abdul Hussein Abtaan for Baghdad municipality