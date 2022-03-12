Report

Jaafar al-Sadr to hold a heavy legacy from Al-Kadhimi, Sadiqoun says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-12T21:09:22+0000
Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the leader of the Sadiqoun bloc of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq Movement noted that the candidate for prime minister, Jaafar al-Sadr, has “little experience and knowledge and will inherit the heavy legacy of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Ahmad Al-Kinani said, "The lineage, origin, and affiliation have no relationship with administering the state...and sanctity is removed from anyone as soon as he enters the arena of politics."

"Jaafar al-Sadr is a respected person, but he has little experience, and he would inherit Al-Kadhimi's heavy legacy... I hope that the sanctity of his father is not affecting on choosing him for the most critical executive position in Iraq." He added.

Earlier, a source suggested that the coming hours may witness an official position of Jaafar al-Sadr regarding his nomination for the prime minister position.

