JP: Israeli-Russian Woman's Disappearance in Iraq Sparks Criticism and Concern

Shafaq News/ The case of Israeli-Russian citizen Elizabeth Tsurkov, who disappeared in Iraq last March, continues to be shrouded in ambiguity, prompting criticism and concern. As Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa al-Sudani visits New York for meetings with American and Western officials, the Israeli newspaper "Jerusalem Post" raised questions about the unresolved case.

Al-Sudani, during an interview with CNN from New York, stated, "Our security services are concerned with ensuring security for all those arriving in Iraq, and the woman who entered Iraq with a Russian passport disappeared months ago. We are following the disappearance process, and we are serious about revealing her fate, and we will not be lenient." He emphasized Iraq's commitment to security, as the country welcomes tourist delegations and foreign companies.

The report quoted former Soviet prisoner Natan Sharansky expressing his belief that the Iraqi government bears responsibility for Tsurkov's disappearance. Sharansky stated, ""the Iraqi government has to feel it is their responsibility because, after all the organization that kidnapped her is a part of the government."

Sharansky had spent nine years in Soviet prisons on espionage charges and had a close relationship with Tsurkov's family.

The report detailed Tsurkov's background, highlighting her positive attitude towards Iraq and the Islamic world in general. It mentioned her academic work at Princeton University and the expectation that the American administration would leverage its relations with the Iraqi government to aid in her return.

Al-Sudani's visit to the United States, including discussions on US-Iraqi relations at the Council on Foreign Relations Institute in New York, has gained attention due to the Tsurkov case.

While the report noted discussions and calls for her release, it emphasized that Al-Sudani did not address the issue during his visit. He focused on topics such as Iraq's appreciation for NATO's support in the fight against ISIS and discussions on strengthening relations with the United States.

Emma Tsurkov, Elizabeth's sister, expressed dissatisfaction with the level of American intervention in her sister's case. She believed that Washington should exert its influence on Iraq to resolve the matter.

Members of Congress, including Senator Eric Swalwell and Representatives Robert Menendez and Cory Booker, have urged the US State Department to intensify efforts to secure Tsurkov's release. They found it perplexing that a country receiving support from the United States had not been able to locate a missing researcher associated with a prestigious institution like Princeton University.

The report highlighted that this case is not the first involving accusations against militias in Iraq, some linked to Iran, for kidnappings and extrajudicial actions.

Sharansky emphasized that efforts for Tsurkov's release must persist until she is safely returned. He stressed the importance of both quiet diplomacy and public pressure to achieve a positive outcome, drawing parallels to his experiences during the struggle for Soviet Jews.