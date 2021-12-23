JOC: the foreign military advisors' tasks will be limited to providing advice and information

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-23T11:34:52+0000

Shafaq News/ The Joint Operations Command announced that the foreign military advisors' tasks will be limited to providing Iraq with intelligence information. Major General Tahsin al-Khafaji told Shafaq News Agency, "There is no special base for the Global Coalition forces on Iraqi soil. Rather, they are located in Ayn al-Assad base in al-Anbar governorate, and Harir base in Erbil governorate." He added that the coalition's combat missions have become limited to giving advice only, noting that the advisors present in the two military bases are very few. Iraq and the United States agreed last July on withdrawing all American combat forces from Iraq by the end of the current year.

