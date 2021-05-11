JOC rolls a list of 15 directives on the total lockdown during Eid el-Fetr

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC) cracks a list of 15 directives on the total lockdown during Eid el-Fetr recess, including closing the entrance of the capital, Baghdad, and blocking the beige linking al-Rusafa and al-Karkh.

According to the Official "Iraqiya" channel, the Joint Operations Command said that the total curfew begins at midnight.

"Journalists and services officials are exempted from the curfew. Security forces exemption will be announced at midnight. All roads with the Kurdistan Region will be closed. Only fuel and freights transportation is allowed."

"The entrances of the capitals will be closed except for the exempted personnel. All the bridges between al-Karkh and al-Rusafa will be closed except for two."

"Emergency Police will be deployed in the neighborhoods to prevent gatherings," the statement said, stressing upon prohibiting gatherings and closing the malls.

"Traveling from and to India is prohibited until further notice. Tourist groups are also prohibited. Only goods are allowed to cross the borders."

"Only two vehicles are allowed to accompany the funerals. Bakeries and shops are allowed to open until 0700 pm. Pharmacies are allowed to open during the curfew. Unlicensed clinics shall be closed."