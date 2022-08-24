Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-24
JOC reverses the level C security alertness 

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Joint Operations Command (JOC) downscaled the level C security alertness that followed the demonstration of the Sadrist movement's supporters near the Supreme Judicial Council's headquarters,  a source revealed on Wednesday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that JOC issued correspondence to Iraq's Ministry of Defense, the Counter-Terrorism-Service, and the advanced headquarters of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) in Kirkuk to restore the regular security status that preceded yesterday's events.

The order was made by the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, according to the source.

