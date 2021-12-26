JOC orchestrates three simultaneous preemptive operations in three governorates

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces launched three simultaneous preemptive security operations in al-Anbar, Saladin, and Nineveh, the Security Media Cell (SMC) said on Sunday morning.

SMC said that the fifth division and al-Anbar Operations Command started the first operation in the southwest of al-Rutba district.

Simultaneously, Saladin Operations Command mobilized its forces in the west of al-Tharthar.

The third operation took place in the south of al-Hadar district in Nineveh. The operation was run by Nineveh's Operations Command and units from the 20th division of the Iraqi army.

SMC said that all the operations were held under the supervision of the Joint Operations Command (JOC) to "pursue the remnants of ISIS gangs, clear the land, and fight all forms of crime in order to create a safe environment."