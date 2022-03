Shafaq News / The joint operations command revealed today that it had killed more than 60 ISIS terrorists in two governorates.

The deputy head of the command, Lt. Gen Abdulamir al-Shammari, told Shafaq News agency that the terrorists were killed in Diyala and Kirkuk.

Earlier today, the Security Media Cell said that Iraqi F-16 aircraft targeted a terrorist group in Wadi al-Shay, Kirkuk.