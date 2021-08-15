Report

JOC discloses al-Anbar's recent operation's outcomes

Date: 2021-08-15T16:30:07+0000
Shafaq News / The Joint Operations Command disclosed today the outcomes of the recent military operation in the far western regions of al-Anbar Governorate.

The operation was launched based on information from the Investigations and Intelligence Agency, and it aims to follow up on information that ISIS terrorists are stationed in the Al-Rutba desert, Command spokesman Major General Tahseen Al-Khafaji told Shafaq News agency.

According to Al-Khafaji, a series of attacks and operations have recently targeted the security forces and their facilities.

"During the operation, several suspects were arrested, ISIS hideouts were destroyed, in addition to seizing aptops and SIM cards of great importance."

He continued, "The operation achieved its goals after surveying 180 Km2. It is one of the most important operations, and we will launch other operations in the next few days", adding, "there are a number of pre-emptive operations that were implemented in cooperation with the border guards, during which some infiltrators were arrested, and security measures were enhanced through towers and surveillance cameras."

