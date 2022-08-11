JOC decides to withdraw a PMF brigade from Nineveh, dismayed Shabaks might escalate

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Joint Operations Command (JOC) decided to withdraw a brigade of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) from the Nineveh plain amid discontent of senior figures in the Shabak community, a source revealed on Thursday.

The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Shafaq News Agency that JOC decided to withdraw the PMF's 30th brigade from Nineveh plain, ceding the security control over the territory to the Iraqi army, police, and national security.

"The order was circulated, and the brigade commander was willing to comply. However, the former commander of the brigade, incumbent lawmaker Waad al-Qaddu, asked the JOC to reconsider," the source said.

"The Shabak lawmaker is the de facto commander of the brigade even though he resigned after winning in the last election," the source continued.

"The leaders of the Nineveh plain community will convene this evening to discuss the decision. They will most likely reject it and replicate the scenario that took place in the era of Adel Abdul-Mahdi when they unanimously rejected a similar decision."

"JOC seeks to end the hegemony of the brigade in the Nineveh plain. Some non-Shabak figures are not big fans of some of the commanders who abuse their powers," the source explains.

"The tension might burst anytime. Today's meeting will be decisive. If the Shabak leaders decide to escalate if the JOC proceeds with ceding control to the army, police, and national security," the source concluded.