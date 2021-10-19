JOC announces taking new security measures in the country

Shafaq News/ The Joint Operations Command reported that it had taken the necessary security measures to ward off any threats to destabilize the country. The spokesman for the Command, Major General Tahsin al-Khafaji, told Shafaq News Agency, "We will not allow any party to threaten societal peace, and we do not object to the citizens' peaceful demonstrations that express rejection of the election results." "The Iraqi security forces are ready to maintain security in any case, whether in elections, demonstrations or other events, and everyone should cooperate to impose security and community peace." Shiite parties have been expressing rejection over the results of the legislative elections, and mobilized their supporters who stormed the streets of different Iraqi governorates. Political leaders expressed concern that the rejectionist attitudes would take an undesirable path, given that the parties objecting to the election results are capable of escalating the situation and ignite a civil war in Iraq.

