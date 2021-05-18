JOC announces establishing joint centers with the Peshmerga to secure the borders

Shafaq News / The Joint Operations Command (JOC) said today, Tuesday, that coordination with the Kurdistan Region's Guard will contribute to securing the Iraqi-Syrian borders.

According to the Iraqi News Agency, the spokesperson for the Joint Operations Command, Major-General Tahsin al-Khafaji, said, "There is a great deal of work that the Joint Operations Command is doing in coordination with the Kurdistan Regional Government, as important centers have been installed to coordinate the movement of units and follow up terrorist operations to fill the gaps on the Iraqi-Syrian borders."

He added, "The security forces will work with the Region’s guards to fill the gaps and close the distances that the terrorist ISIS gangs used to station in, especially the rugged mountainous areas in which the movement of Infantry and Mechanized Infantry is difficult."

Al-Khafaji indicated, "this high coordination and exchange of intelligence and security information will contribute to stabilizing the situation, whether on the Iraqi-Syrian borders or in areas of common security concern."

He explained, "during the recent meetings and meetings with the region, it was emphasized that there would be coordination and joint work to fill the gaps by intensifying the intelligence effort and effective operations."

"The evolution in intelligence and security work and the Coalition's aid, especially in the recent period, contributed to the advancement of the security forces."