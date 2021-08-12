JOC adopts a new plan to protect power transmission towers.

Shafaq News / The Joint Operations Command revealed preparing a new plan to protect power transmission towers from sabotage attacks.

The spokesman for the Command, Major General Tahsin al-Khafaji, told Shafaq News Agency, "The Joint Operations Command has launched a plan that includes a precise technical effort to stop terrorist operations targeting power transmission towers."

Regarding the recent attacks in the central and southern governorates, Al-Khafaji added, "We have major plans to protect the electrical system."

Attacks targeting power transmission towers have recently increased, which has exacerbated a power outage crisis in the country.

The Iraqi authorities accuse ISIS terrorists of being behind most of the attacks, which coincide with high temperatures that reach 50 degrees Celsius in some areas.