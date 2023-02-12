JOC, Peshmerga ponder a proposal to form a "joint cell" for Intelligence and security action

Shafaq News/ Sunday's meeting between the Kurdistan's Peshmerga and Iraq's Defense Ministries was "positive", spokesperson to Iraq's Joint Operations Command (JOC) Major-General Tahseen al-Khafaji said.

Earlier today, a delegation from the Iraqi ministry of defense visited Erbil, the capital city of the Kurdistan region, and met with commanders of the Peshmerga forces for talks about joint action against terrorist groups.

"This visit is quite important. It contributes to strengthening the foundations of the relation between us and the Peshmerga forces," he told Shafaq News Agency, "there are prospects for developing the ties with the Peshmerga."

"We have a vision for combating terrorism in 2023 via joint intelligence and security action," al-Khafaji explained, "we are currently pondering a proposal to establish a joint cell from the Peshmerga and federal forces to keep tabs on the field security and intelligence operations in the territories infested by ISIS cells."