Iyad Allawi discusses sovereignty and air defense systems with Defense Minister

Shafaq News / Former Prime Minister Iyad Allawi discussed with Defense Minister Thabit Al-Abbasi on Friday "addressing" the encroachment on Iraq's sovereignty and preventing the country from becoming a battleground for settling international scores.

In a statement from Iyad Allawi's office, he met with Defense Minister Thabit Al-Abbasi, and during the meeting, they discussed ways to achieve stability, address encroachments on Iraq's sovereignty, stand against aggressions, and prevent Iraq from becoming an arena for settling scores with various countries. Allawi called for "supporting the military institution, diversifying sources of armament, keeping pace with global developments, and focusing on air defense systems."

The meeting comes days after Iranian missiles struck Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), causing several casualties. Tehran justified its attack, claiming it targeted Mossad-affiliated centers in the Region, a claim denied by KRI’s authorities and the federal government.

It is noteworthy that this incident prompted an international campaign in support of Iraq and the Region against the missile strikes.