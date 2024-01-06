Iyad Allawi commends Saddam Hussein and Muqtada Al-Sadr’s courage

Shafaq News/ Former Iraqi Prime Minister Iyad Allawi said he admires the “courage” of Saddam Hussein, the late leader of the former regime, and Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of the Sadrist movement.

Speaking on the Saudi channel MBC, Allawi criticized Nouri al-Maliki, the head of the State of Law Coalition, urging him to apologize to Iraqis and return funds.

Allawi stated, “I am not grateful to America for overthrowing Saddam’s regime because it destroyed the Iraqi state.” He emphasized his opposition to war, American tanks, the dissolution of the Iraqi army, the eradication of the Ba’ath Party, and political sectarianism.

When asked about Saddam Hussein, Allawi said, “I love Saddam Hussein because he was brave and courageous, and he was loyal to his friends, party, and country.”

Regarding former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, Allawi commented, “It is al-Maliki’s responsibility to return the funds and apologize to the Iraqi people for everything he has done.”