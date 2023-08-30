Iraqi SF thwart attempted entry of military equipment in Basra

Iraqi SF thwart attempted entry of military equipment in Basra
2023-08-30T17:21:01+00:00

Shafaq News / A security source in Basra province reported today, Wednesday, that a security force managed to thwart the entry of military equipment belonging to a foreign company operating in one of the oil fields in the province.

The source stated in an interview with Shafaq News Agency that a security force affiliated with the Iraqi National Intelligence Service succeeded in preventing the entry of 14 military radars and 12 thermal cameras within a container owned by the Lukoil Russian oil company, which operates in the Rumaila oil fields in Basra province.

The source added that the security force confiscated these devices and launched a high-level investigation with the company officials regarding the entry of these devices without obtaining security approvals from government authorities.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon