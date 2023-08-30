Iraqi SF thwart attempted entry of military equipment in Basra

Shafaq News / A security source in Basra province reported today, Wednesday, that a security force managed to thwart the entry of military equipment belonging to a foreign company operating in one of the oil fields in the province.

The source stated in an interview with Shafaq News Agency that a security force affiliated with the Iraqi National Intelligence Service succeeded in preventing the entry of 14 military radars and 12 thermal cameras within a container owned by the Lukoil Russian oil company, which operates in the Rumaila oil fields in Basra province.

The source added that the security force confiscated these devices and launched a high-level investigation with the company officials regarding the entry of these devices without obtaining security approvals from government authorities.