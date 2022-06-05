Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Italy to open a consulate in Nineveh, ambassador says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-05T09:59:34+0000
Italy to open a consulate in Nineveh, ambassador says

Shafaq News/ Italy intends to inaugurate a consulate in Nineveh, Italian ambassador to Iraq Maurizio Cricante said during a visit to the northern governorate's capital city, Mosul, on Sunday.

In a press conference after a meeting with the head of the local government, Najm al-Jubouri, Cricante reiterated his country's commitment to supporting the Iraqi government and the city of Mosul, citing the role of the Italian forces in liberating the city from ISIS grip.

Cricante said that Rome is interested in bolstering Italian investments in Nineveh and his visit aims to explore the investment prospects there.

"The main focus shall be health and education," he said.

The Italian ambassador said that investments in water resources are on the spectrum of Italy's interests in the city, reminiscing Italy's role in rehabilitating the Mosul dam.

"We are planning to open a consulate here like France and Turkey," he concluded, "it will be our first step after this visit."

related

New details about the death of the Nineveh Youth and Sports Director disclosed today

Date: 2021-06-14 20:01:08
New details about the death of the Nineveh Youth and Sports Director disclosed today

Security forces thwart a car bombing in Nineveh

Date: 2021-03-14 05:38:01
Security forces thwart a car bombing in Nineveh

Al-Kadhimi arrives in Nineveh Governorate

Date: 2021-08-16 05:21:24
Al-Kadhimi arrives in Nineveh Governorate

Seven terrorists arrested in Saladin and Nineveh

Date: 2022-04-07 18:39:24
Seven terrorists arrested in Saladin and Nineveh

Two counterfeiting gangs arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2020-09-27 10:25:52
Two counterfeiting gangs arrested in Nineveh

Six ISIS terrorists killed in Nineveh

Date: 2021-12-30 20:13:14
Six ISIS terrorists killed in Nineveh

Iraqi army aircraft bombs a vehicle carrying ISIS militants in Nineveh

Date: 2022-05-07 18:13:40
Iraqi army aircraft bombs a vehicle carrying ISIS militants in Nineveh

Two prominent ISIS leaders arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2021-05-16 21:05:38
Two prominent ISIS leaders arrested in Nineveh