Italy's Meloni expresses Rome's desire to strengthen relations with Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Italian Prime Minister, Georgia Meloni, met with the Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, upon arriving in Baghdad on an official visit.

The Iraqi Presidency said both sides discussed ways of cooperation between the two countries for the "interests of the "two friendly peoples."

Rashid said Rome could be a "partner for Iraq in many issues," including economy, tourism, culture, fields, the return of the displaced, and climate change. He also praised Italy for assisting Iraqis in combatting terrorism since the Italian forces are a part of the Global Coalition.

The Italian Prime Minister welcomed Iraq's positive security and political development, expressing Rome's desire to boost ties at all levels.

Meloni emphasized that Italy supports the security, sovereignty, and stability of Iraq for the safety of its citizens, stressing the importance of "a strong and effective Iraq in supporting the stability in the region."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Muhamad S. Al-Sudani received Giorgia Meloni in an official ceremony on her first visit to Iraq.

Meloni will hold talks with Al-Sudani, and Parliament Speaker, Muhammad al-Halbousi.

Later today, she will head to the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, to meet Kurdish officials.

She will also visit Italian troops stationed in Iraq.