Italy renews its commitment to Iraq’s stabilization with a new US$2.4 million contribution

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, represented by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), is supporting the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with an additional EUR 2 million (US$2.4 million) to assist communities affected by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

Italy’s contribution will be channeled through UNDP’s Funding Facility for Stabilization (FFS), which implements fast-track initiatives in areas liberated from ISIL. Italy has generously provided more than US$18 million, since the Facility was set up in 2015 to return Internally Displaced Iraqis to their homes.

“We appreciate this timely support from Italy. Thanks to our partners, the FFS can continue its work to improve conditions in the Liberated Areas and assist those who remain displaced to come home in safety and with dignity,” says UNDP Resident Representative Zena Ali Ahmad.

“With this important contribution, Italy reaffirms its commitment to support displaced return to their communities to rebuild their lives,” adds Ms. Ali-Ahmad.

The Ambassador of Italy to Baghdad, Bruno Pasquino, commended the additional contribution of the Italian Government as another concrete step towards a more stable, secure and safe Iraq. “This initiative is in line with the priorities of the Italian cooperation towards improving gender equality and contributing to conflict prevention and mitigation, » says AICS Amman Director Michele Morana. “The Italian government fully supports the stabilization process in Iraq, by contributing to create better conditions for a sustainable and dignified return of displaced persons to their homes and reintegration into their communities, and effectively supporting their safety and security».

With the support of 27 partners and the Government of Iraq, the FFS has completed over 2,831 projects in areas liberated from ISIL, benefitting more than 13 million Iraqis with improved basic services, education, health, and infrastructure. It has assisted 4.8 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) to return home.

Source: UNDP