Italian Premier Invites Her Iraqi Counterpart to Visit Rome

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohamad Shia al-Sudani, on Saturday received an official invitation for a state visit to Rome, as relayed by his Italian counterpart.

This came to the fore as the prime minister met with Italy's ambassador to Iraq, Maurizio Cricanti, a readout issued by the former's media office read.

The meeting, according to the readout, served as a platform for a comprehensive dialogue centered on strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

Particular attention was given to fostering cooperation in economic and investment sectors, exploring novel avenues to stimulate growth and advancement. The two statesmen veered towards 'The Bigger Iraq Project'—a major developmental blueprint encompassing initiatives like al-Faw Port, the Industrial City, and the Residential City.

Highlighting Iraq's favorable investment environment, Prime Minister al-Sudani extended an invitation to Italian corporations to partake in the country's burgeoning investment activities. He emphasized the pivotal role the housing sector would play in these initiatives and reassured that the government has cultivated a favorable investment atmosphere, aimed at fostering economic integration with allied and neighboring nations.

Ambassador Cricanti conveyed cordial greetings from the Italian Prime Minister to al-Sudani, renewing her invitation for him to visit the Italian capital.

The diplomat attached importance to fortifying the cooperation relations between the two friendly nations in a bid to establish robust pillar to bolster the interests of both peoples.