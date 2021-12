Italian Foreign Minister arrives in Erbil today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-23T10:11:24+0000

Shafaq News/ The Italian Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio, is scheduled to arrive in Erbil today, to meet officials in the Kurdistan Region. A source in the Kurdistan Regional Government told Shafaq News Agency that the Minister's visit will focus on bilateral relations between the Region and Italy.

