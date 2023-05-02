Italian Defense Minister visits Baghdad for talks with Iraqi counterpart

Shafaq News/ Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto arrived in Baghdad on Tuesday and met with his Iraqi counterpart, Thabet Muhammad Saeed Al-Abbasi.

The Iraqi Defense Ministry released a statement in which Al-Abbasi praised Italy's participation in the Global Coalition mission and the role of the NATO mission in training and developing the Iraqi Ministry of Defense's personnel.

Crosetto expressed his intention to develop joint military plans between Italy and Iraq.

The statement added that the two sides discussed ways to develop future relations between the two countries and open avenues for cooperation, with necessary plans to be designed for that purpose.