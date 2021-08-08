Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

It is impossible to hold fair elections amid the dominance of unrestricted weapons, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-08T11:19:08+0000
It is impossible to hold fair elections amid the dominance of unrestricted weapons, MP says
Shafaq News/ The leader in Taqadum party, MP Raad Al-Dahlaki, told Shafaq News Agency today, "we have not reached the stage of having the appropriate integrated atmosphere for holding early parliamentary elections."

"There are no fair and just elections in the presence of uncontrolled weapons", adding, "How are the elections supposed to be held while the Green Zone, the most important and fortified security area, toppled in fifteen minutes by some armed parties, and embassies and diplomatic missions are bombarded every now and then."

 The Green zone has witnessed security tension last May, following the arrest of al-Hashd al-Shaabi's operations commander in al-Anbar, Qassem Musleh, on charges of terrorism.

 "The non-state controls the state, and this confirms the difficulty of holding fair and integrated elections," al-Dahlaki said.

related

A heavy deployment of Iraqi security forces in central Baghdad

Date: 2021-06-25 15:57:44
A heavy deployment of Iraqi security forces in central Baghdad

An unknown group claimed responsibility for attacks on the international coalition

Date: 2020-09-23 15:34:36
An unknown group claimed responsibility for attacks on the international coalition

Four rockets land near the Green Zone in Baghdad

Date: 2021-02-22 16:52:10
Four rockets land near the Green Zone in Baghdad

U.S. forces shoot down a drone and disable two others

Date: 2021-07-06 05:23:44
U.S. forces shoot down a drone and disable two others

Al-Kadhimi mandates Al-Zuhairi for the protection of the Green Zone

Date: 2020-09-29 09:51:24
Al-Kadhimi mandates Al-Zuhairi for the protection of the Green Zone

Official statement: Two rockets landed inside the Green Zone without casualties

Date: 2021-02-22 17:12:26
Official statement: Two rockets landed inside the Green Zone without casualties

Foiling a new attack in the Green Zone

Date: 2020-08-17 06:08:14
Foiling a new attack in the Green Zone

Two Katyusha rockets target Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone

Date: 2021-07-29 05:58:11
Two Katyusha rockets target Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone