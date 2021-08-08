It is impossible to hold fair elections amid the dominance of unrestricted weapons, MP says

Shafaq News/ The leader in Taqadum party, MP Raad Al-Dahlaki, told Shafaq News Agency today, "we have not reached the stage of having the appropriate integrated atmosphere for holding early parliamentary elections."

"There are no fair and just elections in the presence of uncontrolled weapons", adding, "How are the elections supposed to be held while the Green Zone, the most important and fortified security area, toppled in fifteen minutes by some armed parties, and embassies and diplomatic missions are bombarded every now and then."

The Green zone has witnessed security tension last May, following the arrest of al-Hashd al-Shaabi's operations commander in al-Anbar, Qassem Musleh, on charges of terrorism.

"The non-state controls the state, and this confirms the difficulty of holding fair and integrated elections," al-Dahlaki said.