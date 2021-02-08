It is impossible to approve the 2021 budget bill without Kurdish approval, MP says

Shafaq News / MP of the Sadrist movement in the Iraqi Parliament, Riyadh Al-Masoudi, confirmed that it is impossible to pass the 2021 budget bill without reaching an agreement with the Kurdistan Region.

Al-Masoudi said told Shafaq News agency, "the reason for not doing so, is because this approach is not related only to the budget law, but also to the political relations, holding the early elections, and the formation of the next Iraqi government", adding, "It is very important for the political components to be united. We want to preserve our national cohesion, and that is why we want to make strategic decisions with the participation of all components."

Even after several rounds of discussions, differences are still unsolved between the federal government, the political parties and the Kurdistan Regional Government regarding the region's share of the budget and implementing the oil-for-salaries agreement.