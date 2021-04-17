Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

“It becomes mandatory for Parliament to question the Minister of Finance”, Official

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-17T15:35:56+0000
“It becomes mandatory for Parliament to question the Minister of Finance”, Official

Shafaq News / A deputy of Sadikoun parliamentary bloc, Ahmed Al-Kinani, said on Saturday the recent decisions of the Minister of Finance will lead to be questioned in the Parliament.

Al-Kinani told Shafaq News Agency, "questioning the Finance Minister Ali Allawi and Central Bank Governor, Mustafa Ghaleb, took place earlier, but the Presidency of Parliament did not set a new date for the questioning, in addition to that some political blocs broke the quorum of the questioning session of the bank governor."

"Today, it has become mandatory for Parliament to question the Minister of Finance to find out the reasons for his recent decisions that are not in the interest of the citizen."

Al-Kinani said, "I think the political blocs will continue to question the Minister of Finance for electoral purposes."

Last Thursday, leaked document circulated by local media reported that Finance Minister Ali Allawi suggested to apply tax deduction on the salaries of employees, with with a retroactive effect for the past three months.

related

The Iraqi parliament has no right to manipulate the budget paragraphs, MP says

Date: 2021-02-04 09:50:02
The Iraqi parliament has no right to manipulate the budget paragraphs, MP says

Fifteen Kurdish MPs announces "Al-Amal Al-Kurdistaniyah" alliance

Date: 2021-01-11 15:38:54
Fifteen Kurdish MPs announces "Al-Amal Al-Kurdistaniyah" alliance

The Parliament calls for expediting the investigations on Albu Dor massacre

Date: 2021-03-12 16:16:36
The Parliament calls for expediting the investigations on Albu Dor massacre

Iraqi Parliament submits the election law to the state Presidency for approval

Date: 2020-11-03 13:46:37
Iraqi Parliament submits the election law to the state Presidency for approval

40 million dinars per month as financial burdens for each Iraqi Deputy

Date: 2021-02-08 11:13:30
40 million dinars per month as financial burdens for each Iraqi Deputy

Iraqi Parliament to pass the budget at 09:00 PM today

Date: 2021-03-28 17:50:22
Iraqi Parliament to pass the budget at 09:00 PM today

The Parliament to summon Security and Military leaders to discuss the recent breaches

Date: 2021-01-26 15:09:14
The Parliament to summon Security and Military leaders to discuss the recent breaches

The Parliament will vote on the federal court and the budget bills today, MP says

Date: 2021-03-18 10:09:46
The Parliament will vote on the federal court and the budget bills today, MP says