“It becomes mandatory for Parliament to question the Minister of Finance”, Official

Shafaq News / A deputy of Sadikoun parliamentary bloc, Ahmed Al-Kinani, said on Saturday the recent decisions of the Minister of Finance will lead to be questioned in the Parliament.

Al-Kinani told Shafaq News Agency, "questioning the Finance Minister Ali Allawi and Central Bank Governor, Mustafa Ghaleb, took place earlier, but the Presidency of Parliament did not set a new date for the questioning, in addition to that some political blocs broke the quorum of the questioning session of the bank governor."

"Today, it has become mandatory for Parliament to question the Minister of Finance to find out the reasons for his recent decisions that are not in the interest of the citizen."

Al-Kinani said, "I think the political blocs will continue to question the Minister of Finance for electoral purposes."

Last Thursday, leaked document circulated by local media reported that Finance Minister Ali Allawi suggested to apply tax deduction on the salaries of employees, with with a retroactive effect for the past three months.