Israeli PM to ask Biden not to withdraw U.S. forces from Iraq and Syria, senior official reveals

Shafaq News/ A senior Israeli official revealed that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett would have asked U.S. President Joe Biden not to withdraw his forces from Iraq and Syria.

The Israeli "Walla" website quoted the Israeli official saying that Bennett believes that this exit could serve Iran and enhance its presence in the region.

"The issue of US forces in Iraq is a critical issue," he noted.

According to the Israeli website, pressure has increased on the Iraqi government, both from Iran and its proxies, to expel U.S. forces from the country, since the assassination of the commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Qassem Soleimani, in January 2020.

The White House announced earlier that U.S. President Joe Biden's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, which was scheduled to be held today evening.