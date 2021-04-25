Report

Israel extends a condolences message to Iraq following the Ibn Khatib Hospital incident

Date: 2021-04-25T15:43:59+0000
Israel extends a condolences message to Iraq following the Ibn Khatib Hospital incident

Shafaq News / The spokesman for the Israeli Prime Minister, Ofir Gendelman, tweeted , "I extend my sincere condolences to the Iraqi people, and the families of the victims in particular, for the tragic fire that broke out at Ibn Khatib Hospital in Baghdad, and I ask God for a speedy recovery for the wounded. "

The Iraqi Prime Minister had suspended three senior officials, including the Minister of Health and Environment Hasan al-Tamimi, in the aftermath of the Ibn Khatib incident in which at least 82 and 110 were injured.

Al-Kadhimi appointed the Minister of Interior, Othman al-Ghanmi, to lead the investigation, with the Ministers of Planning and Justice on board, along with the Chief of the Commission of Integrity, head of the Federal Diwan of Financial oversight, and a representative of the Parliament as a spectator member.

Additionally, the Supreme Judicial Council in Iraq announced arresting the director of Ibn Khatib Hospital and a number of hospital employees.

