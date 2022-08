Shafaq News / The Minister of Peshmerga, Shoresh Ismail, said on Friday that the war against ISIS is not over yet.

The Minister, who is currently in Washington, is heading a military delegation and meeting with senior U.S. officials at the Ministry of Defense and Congress.

Ismail said in press statements that the Peshmerga is preparing for reforms in cooperation with the U.S., noting that the Peshmerga, the Iraqi army, and the Global coalition make a strategic alliance that managed to beat ISIS.